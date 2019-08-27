2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA gets a massive price hike

Once the least-expensive Mercedes-Benz available in the United States, the CLA coupe is getting a noteworthy price bump for 2020 thanks (at least in part) to the introduction of the new A-Class sedan.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 will start at $37,645 (including a $995 destination charge), CarsDirect reports. That makes it $3,550 more expensive than the outgoing 2019 model and $7,745 more than the 2014 CLA250 at its debut.

For 2019, the Mercedes-Benz A220 sedan joined the company's American lineup and became the cheapest route for purchasing a vehicle adorned with the three-pointed star. The gap between the A220 and outgoing CLA250 during its year of overlap was just $600; that gulf will widen to more than $4,150 when the new CLA goes on sale later this year.

The higher price for the 2020 CLA aligns it more closely with BMW's 2-Series (itself a two-door coupe) and gives the new A220 sedan, which is intended as an entry-level product, a little bit of breathing room.

When the CLA-Class debuted in the United States, it was intended to be a gateway product for the Mercedes-Benz brand, offering customers a route to ownership for just a hair under $30,000. Options easily pushed that price up, but it was still the budget option in the Mercedes-Benz lineup.

The company slowly abandoned the sub-$30,000 entry point with the CLA's subsequent price increases. Now, the CLA represents a step up, even if just an incremental one. We expect to see a Mercedes-AMG variant join the lineup in the coming years.

Mercedes-Benz dealers are expected to begin stocking the 2020 CLA 250 before the end of the year.