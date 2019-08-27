2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class gets a massive price hike

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class

2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA Class

Byron Hurd Byron Hurd Contributor
August 27, 2019

Once the least-expensive Mercedes-Benz available in the United States, the CLA coupe is getting a noteworthy price bump for 2020 thanks (at least in part) to the introduction of the new A-Class sedan.

The 2020 Mercedes-Benz CLA250 will start at $37,645 (including a $995 destination charge), CarsDirect reports. That makes it $3,550 more expensive than the outgoing 2019 model and $7,745 more than the 2014 CLA250 at its debut.

For 2019, the Mercedes-Benz A220 sedan joined the company's American lineup and became the cheapest route for purchasing a vehicle adorned with the three-pointed star. The gap between the A220 and outgoing CLA250 during its year of overlap was just $600; that gulf will widen to more than $4,150 when the new CLA goes on sale later this year. 

The higher price for the 2020 CLA aligns it more closely with BMW's 2-Series (itself a two-door coupe) and gives the new A220 sedan, which is intended as an entry-level product, a little bit of breathing room. 

When the CLA-Class debuted in the United States, it was intended to be a gateway product for the Mercedes-Benz brand, offering customers a route to ownership for just a hair under $30,000. Options easily pushed that price up, but it was still the budget option in the Mercedes-Benz lineup. 

The company slowly abandoned the sub-$30,000 entry point with the CLA's subsequent price increases. Now, the CLA represents a step up, even if just an incremental one. We expect to see a Mercedes-AMG variant join the lineup in the coming years. 

Mercedes-Benz dealers are expected to begin stocking the 2020 CLA 250 before the end of the year. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Decades of engineering preceded the milliseconds before this Honda was crashed Decades of engineering preceded the milliseconds before this Honda was crashed
The 2020 Subaru Legacy sedan runs toward the best mid-size value The 2020 Subaru Legacy sedan runs toward the best mid-size value
The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Duramax diesel pickup is a V-8 alternative The 2020 GMC Sierra 1500 Duramax diesel pickup is a V-8 alternative
2020 Honda Civic Si gets updated looks, performance tweaks 2020 Honda Civic Si gets updated looks, performance tweaks
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.