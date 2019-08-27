2020 Subaru Legacy driven, 2020 Porsche Taycan blitzes the 'Ring, Polestar opens its factory: What's New @ The Car Connection

The 2020 Subaru Legacy sedan runs toward the best mid-size value

The base sedan's price went up by just $200, and only $315 in our recommended configuration despite a raft of new tech in the sedan.

Volvo XC60, XC90 crossovers join monthly subscription service

The Care By Volvo monthly subscription service now includes the XC40, S60, V60 Cross Country, XC60, and XC90.

Volkswagen recalling nearly 700K cars for rollaway risk

A faulty switch could allow the key to be removed from the ignition without the car being shifted into park.

Porsche Taycan at tests at the Nurburgring

From Motor Authority:

Porsche Taycan electrifies at the 'Ring with 7:42 lap time

It's now the fastest four-door electric car to tackle Germany's famous Nurburgring-Nordschleife.

Why the C8 Corvette has asymmetrical side mirrors

The explanation is simple, even if the engineering behind it isn't.

Former VW boss Ferdinand Piech dead at 82

Piech led VW through multiple acquisitions, including Porsche, Bentley, and Lamborghini, and shepherded countless landmark vehicles through development.

Polestar 1 production at plant in Chengdu, China

From Green Car Reports:

Polestar opens its own factory to build flagship plug-in hybrid

The factory in China will build the Polestar 1, the company's first model and a flagship coupe.

Lexus to reveal upcoming electric car at Tokyo auto show

The electric car will be based on the LF-SA concept.

Boxy Bollinger B1 and B2 electric truck prototypes due for September reveal

The trucks will be expensive and powerful, offering up to 614 horsepower from their dual motors.