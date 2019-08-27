Volvo XC60, XC90 crossovers join monthly subscription service

Drivers interested in Volvo's newest crossovers can swipe right on new models.

Last week, Volvo added the bestselling XC60 and XC90 crossovers to its Care By Volvo subscription service. The service allows shoppers to effectively lease cars for up to two years, with an option to exchange cars after one year or buy outright after two years.

The 2020 Volvo XC60 T5 Momentum all-wheel-drive mid-size crossover will cost $750 per month, via the subscription app. For that much each month, shoppers will get the crossover, insurance, and maintenance including wear-and-tear items such as wipers and tires. The XC60 is equipped with leather upholstery, 18-inch wheels, a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Bluetooth connectivity, a 9.0-inch vertically oriented touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The XC60 T5 is powered by a 250-horsepower turbo-4 mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Shoppers get to pick one of four available exterior colors and one of two interior colors. No options are available.

The 2019 XC90 T6 Momentum is similarly equipped to the XC60 T5 Momentum but adds a third row of seats and embedded navigation for $800 per month. The XC90 T6 is powered by a turbocharged and supercharged inline-4 that makes 316 hp mated to the same 8-speed automatic. Just four exterior shades and two interior colors are available.

Volvo says its Care By Volvo services have been warmly embraced by new-car shoppers. The company's XC40 compact crossover, S60 compact sedan, and V60 Cross Country wagon are all available via the service. Plans range from $700 to $800 per month, depending on model. Although offered via an app by Volvo, the cars are delivered to local dealerships, which will service the cars during the loan. Subscriptions last two years, and don't require a down payment, unlike many traditional leases. Subscribers are required to pay taxes and title fees, which vary by location and can be several hundred dollars.

Subscribers can drive the cars for up to 15,000 miles per year, and every mile over 30,000 at the end of the subscription costs $0.25 per mile.