2019 Toyota RAV4 crossover recalled for faulty backup camera

Toyota is recalling more than 14,000 2019 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs for potentially defective backup camera wiring that may result in the camera failing to activate when reverse gear is selected.

According to paperwork filed with federal authorities, Toyota said affected RAV4 models were built between May 2019 and late July 2019, and roughly 2,700 crossovers are sitting on dealers' lots waiting for a fix.

The remedy for the defect is an inspection and potential replacement of the RAV4's head unit, but this recall only applies to vehicles with non-functioning backup cameras. According to Toyota's Technical Service Bulletin, vehicles with working cameras will not need any further diagnosis or repair.

According to NHTSA, Toyota will launch its recall campaign on Sept. 23, 2019. Owners will receive notices from Toyota when dealer service departments have received training and replacement parts for affected models.