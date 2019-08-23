2020 Toyota Camry TRD costs $31,995

The sport-tuned 2020 Toyota Camry TRD will start at $31,995 (including a $955 destination fee), making it cheaper than other V-6 variants of the long-running family sedan.

Toyota has't formally announced pricing for the Camry TRD, but the company's 2020-model-year order guide for the Camry includes pricing for all available variants, the TRD included. The TRD will be $3,410 cheaper than the XLE and $3,960 cheaper than the XSE when equipped with Toyota's 3.5-liter, 301-horsepower V-6.

In addition to the standard V-6, the Camry TRD gets a sport-tuned suspension with a 0.6-inch lower ride height, some unique interior and exterior treatments, and a TRD performance exhaust system. It's otherwise equipped similarly to the SE model, which means it boasts relatively few luxury amenities.

TRD stands for "Toyota Racing Development," and the badge has adorned off-road truck models in the company's U.S. portfolio for years, and like many in-house performance brands, it offers à la carte performance and dress-up parts for buyers looking to customize their rides.

This pricing strategy puts a few similar competitors squarely in the Camry TRD's sights. Honda's Accord Sport starts at $31,640, and while it is available with an enthusiast-friendly 6-speed manual transmission, its 2.0-liter, turbo-4 is down on power compared to the Camry's V-6, producing only 252 horsepower.

Volkswagen's stylish Passat SE R-Line starts at $30,890, but its turbo-4 produces only 174 horsepower. Those who want more oomph from their mid-size Volkswagens are forced to upgrade to the more-expensive (and feature-rich) Arteon.

The 2020 Toyota Camry TRD will hit showrooms this fall.