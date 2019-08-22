2020 Honda Civic Si gets updated looks, performance tweaks

The perky Honda Civic Si is getting a handful of tweaks for the 2020 model year, including some nip-and-tuck styling updates and a shorter final-drive ratio for better performance.

In the design department, the 2020 Civic Si sedan and coupe get only minor updates to keep the styling fresh. Up front, the grille has been tweaked and new body-colored accents rim the fog lamp surrounds.

Out back, the body-colored accents continue in the lower bumper. Otherwise, the Si's rear end remains unchanged. Moving inside, Si models get updated sport seats with red accents in both the base and seat back. Red accents have also been added to the instrument panel.

Honda's driver-assistance system is now standard on the Si; it brings active lane control, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and other features to all models in the Si line. Civic Si models for 2020 also get automatic high beams as standard equipment separately from that suite.

These updates come on the heels of minor content adjustments made for the 2019 model year, including an updated infotainment system with a physical volume and fan speed controls.

Honda's iconic Civic Si competes in what seems like an ever-contracting sport compact segment, going up against the likes of Volkswagen's Jetta GLI sedan and GTI hatchback, and Hyundai's hot Veloster Turbo.

The 2020 Honda Civic Si will arrive in dealers in September with a starting price of $25,930 (including a $930 destination charge). This is an increase of $700 over the 2019 model.