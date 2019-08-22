2019 Volvo S90, XC90 awarded IIHS Top Safety Pick

Volvo scored two more Top Safety Pick awards for its 2019 lineup, the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) announced Thursday. This round of awards goes to the S90 sedan and the XC90 SUV.

Both vehicles were penalized for the subpar performance of their optional curve-following headlights, which actually fared worse in IIHS testing than the standard LED lighting configuration. The XC90's curve-following lights earned only an "Acceptable" rating; the same system in the S90 was only rated "Marginal."

The Swedish manufacturer has long been a leader in automotive safety, and while these two models fell just short of the much-coveted Top Safety Pick+ award, the IIHS rated both vehicles highly in terms of crash safety and prevention. Both earned "Superior" scores in front crash protection, avoiding accidents in both the 12- and 25-mph track tests.

Volvo's large cars are among our favorites in the premium segment thanks to elegant, attractive styling (both inside and out) along with ample everyday practicality.

The Volvo XC90, in particular, is a consistent top scorer when it comes to luxurious family vehicles, and if you go easy on the options list, can be a bargain compared to its German competition. That's saying a lot in a segment where major players like the Audi Q7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS rule the roost, and BMW expects to make a splash with its new X7.

Likewise, the Volvo S90 is a competent, comfortable and stylish sedan which gives its competition a run for its money. Major rivals include the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series and Mercedes-Benz E-Class.