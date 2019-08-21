2020 Ford Escape price, 2020 Honda Civic Si detailed, California's emissions deal: What's New @ The Car Connection

New 2020 Ford Escape crossover costs $26,080 and keeps going from there

The redesigned crossover is more car-like and bigger, without a dramatic price increase.

Electric 2020 Porsche Taycan debuts native Apple Music streaming service

Apple and Porsche announced the first native application of the streaming service in a production vehicle.

New car buyers avoid electric cars because of cost, range, infrastructure, according to report

Range, price, and infrastructure topped the list of worries from buyers, but the data revealed a few more interesting figures.

2020 Honda Civic Si

From Motor Authority:

2020 Honda Civic Si gets revised looks, more standard tech

The coupe adds standard active safety features but keeps the standard 6-speed manual transmission.

The 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 won't be sold in Europe

Emissions will keep the ultra-high-performance Mustang from reaching the continent.

Nissan undecided on hybrid or electric route for next GT-R

The performance car from Nissan could be a long ways off from going on sale.

Nissan Leaf charging at EVgo fast charger in Baker, California

From Green Car Reports:

California deal interrupts White House emissions rollback effort

More automakers joining the side deal between several states could spell the end of a proposed federal rollback.

Porsche Taycan electric car covers 2,100 miles in 24 hours

The long run tested the quick-charging ability of the car and is the equivalent of a long drive between LA and Atlanta.

Multiple Ford and Lincoln electric SUV models to arrive by 2023

The plan includes multiple electric crossovers for Ford and Lincoln.

