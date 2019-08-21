Electric 2020 Porsche Taycan debuts native Apple Music streaming service

Porsche announced Tuesday that its first fully electric vehicle will be the first car available with native Apple Music baked into the infotainment system. The automaker's announcement also gave us our earliest glimpse of the Porsche Taycan's interior as part of the tie-up with the tech company.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan will offer the streaming service, including three years of in-car data and a six-month trial subscription, when it arrives in owners' driveways beginning later this year. Porsche said the service will be available as part of the Taycan's "Advanced Cockpit" but didn't say if it will be standard equipment on all vehicles.

Interested shoppers can reserve and place deposits on Taycans, although Porsche said the first year's supply of the electric car is already spoken for.

The service will respond to natural voice commands, such as requests for specific songs, albums, radio stations, or playlists. Porsche said the service can create playlists based on songs played from broadcast radio or play songs from Porsche-curated playlists.

Porsche also announced that its high-end Burmester sound system would pair with Apple Digital Masters, a high-quality streaming service announced by the tech company earlier this month. Apple Digital Masters promises 256-kbps audio files for most of its expansive catalog, but it's unclear how drivers will be able to select the high-quality files or if they'll appear differently for Porsche owners that select the Burmester sound system.

The Taycan's infotainment system is compatible with Apple CarPlay as well, Porsche said Tuesday.

Although limited to the expensive Taycan, integrated Apple Music may make its way to more affordable vehicles soon.

The 2020 Porsche Taycan will be unveiled in September with the first few cars arriving to owners later in the year.