New 2020 Ford Escape crossover costs $26,080 and keeps going from there

The redesigned 2020 Ford Escape crossover will cost at least $26,080, including mandatory destination charges, when it goes on sale later this fall, about $250 more than the outgoing model.

The new Escape's price was first reported by Motor1.

The 2020 Ford Escape SE is powered by a 1.5-liter turbo-3 that makes 180 horsepower and shifts power to the front wheels only via an 8-speed automatic transmission. The entry Escape gets cloth seats, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors, active lane control, a split-folding rear seat, a 4.2-inch display for infotainment, 17-inch steel wheels with covers, and few creature comforts. All-wheel drive is a $1,500 extra spend on all versions.

Most shoppers will start with the 2020 Escape SE, which costs $28,290 including destination, and subs in an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, keyless ignition, power-adjustable driver's seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control, and 17-inch alloy wheels. A plug-in hybrid powertrain with 30 miles of electric range will be available next spring.

The Escape Sport Hybrid subs in a 2.5-liter inline-4, continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT), and hybrid battery pack for better efficiency and more power—198 hp. It adds a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and efficiency drive modes for $29,450.

The 2020 Escape SEL is the most customizable for shoppers. It starts at $30,450 with a turbo-3, front-wheel drive, and an 8-speed automatic, but it can sub in a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 250 hp and all-wheel drive, or the plug-in hybrid powertrain. Escape SELs get synthetic leather upholstery, an automatic tailgate, 18-inch wheels, and chrome accents. The uprated turbo-4 adds $3,385 to the bottom line, including all-wheel drive.

The $34,595 Escape Titanium is at the top of the pile with a standard hybrid powertrain and front-wheel drive, leather upholstery, and 19-inch wheels. The uprated turbo-4 costs $2,885, including all-wheel drive, and the plug-in powertrain will be available in spring 2020.

