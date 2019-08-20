2020 Lincoln Aviator rated, Mercedes-Benz electric van revealed, Apple-Porsche tie-up: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Lincoln Aviator full review

We rate the new luxury SUV at 7.0 overall thanks to a comfortable interior and a good-looking exterior.

Power, efficiency, reality all catch up with 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Why pick a turbodiesel light-duty pickup? The answer won't be the same for all buyers.

More than 100K 2015 Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ sedans recalled for seat belts that can erode

Ford will recall the sedans for a heat-sensitive cable that can detach in a crash.

2020 Mercedes-Benz EQV

From Motor Authority:

Mercedes-Benz EQV electric minivan revealed

The electric van has a range of up to 250 miles and grows the EQ brand further.

Ford and Lincoln electric SUVs reportedly coming for 2023

Ford may have 16 battery electric vehicles coming by the end of 2023.

Subaru's track-focused BRZ tS returns for 2020—with understated looks

The sportier BRZ has a sportier suspension, but the power is mostly the same.

Porsche Taycan

From Green Car Reports:

Porsche shows Taycan interior in Apple Music announcement

The electric performance vehicle will stream Apple Music natively, a first for the music service.

Reality check: CHAdeMO fast-charging stations still outnumber CCS ones

The U.S., European, and Korean standard still lags behind the CHAdeMO chargers.

Rivian R1S SUV to offer four roof options, but no sliding moonroof

Buyers won't be able to get a sliding moonroof, but they will offer a lift-out roof.