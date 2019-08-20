Kia sharply discounting Stingers to challenge rivals

Kia Stingers already have plenty of power to move, but they haven't been moving off dealer lots and now Kia is pricing them to move quicker.

Our partners at CarDirect found a dealer incentive of up to $3,000 on some Stinger models, but there's a catch. According to CarsDirect, the $3,000 is dealer-incentive cash, which may not be passed along to buyers—dealers could choose to keep the cash instead of discounting the car beyond other customer incentives. Turbo-4-equipped Stingers are eligible for $2,000 from Kia, while V-6-equipped Stinger GTs are eligible for $3,000 from the manufacturer.

That offer can be combined with interest-free financing for 75 months, $2,000 for competitive buyers, owner loyalty cash, and applicable discounts for military members. CarsDirect found examples of Stinger GTs that were discounted by as much as $12,000, although all cars likely won't be discounted so deeply.

The 2019 Kia Stinger costs $33,985 for an entry-level, rear-wheel-drive model with a turbo-4 and 8-speed automatic transmission. The V-6-equipped 2019 Kia Stinger GT models start at $40,295 for rear-drive versions. All-wheel drive is a $2,200 upcharge on both powertrains.

The Kia Stinger has been slow to find an audience since its launch for the 2018 model year. According to Kia, sales of the Stinger have been down roughly 20 percent year-over-year compared to the same time last year. Stinger sales last month were down by more than 30 percent compared to July 2018. According to data compiled by Automotive News, Kia sold 16,806 Stingers in 2018.

The rear-drive hatchback's sales are much lower than the similarly sized Optima sedan, which is having a better year so far this year than in 2018.

Due to the Stinger's shape and powertrain configurations, there are few rivals for Kia. The Stinger most often competes with luxury rivals such as the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class, which cost thousands more.