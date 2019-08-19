More than 100K 2015 Ford Fusion, Lincoln MKZ sedans recalled for seat belts that can erode

Ford announced last week that it would recall more than 100,000 2015 Ford Fusion and 2015 Lincoln MKZ sedans for seat belt fasteners that could erode and fail to hold occupants in place in a crash.

The automaker said it was aware of one injury caused by the faulty seat belts.

In a statement, Ford said that 2015 Fusion sedans built between Aug. 1, 2014 and Jan. 30, 2015 at the automaker's Hermasillo, Mexico, and Flat Rock, Michigan, plants are affected. Model year 2015 Lincoln MKZ sedans built between Aug. 1, 2014 and Nov. 21, 2014 will be recalled for the issue as well.

At issue are seat belt pretensioners that could raise the temperature of seat belt cables needed to hold passengers in place during a crash. The heat-sensitive cables were installed on driver- and front passenger-side seat belt assemblies. Ford said dealers will coat the cables on affected cars to protect them from heat for free.

The automaker said owners of affected vehicles will received mailed notices to bring their cars in for repair immediately.

In May, Ford announced it would recall more than 270,000 Ford Fusion sedans for faulty transmissions that could slip out of park and roll away.