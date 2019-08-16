2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade editions turn to the dark side

Toyota reinvented its compact stalwart for 2019, injecting it with much-needed shots of youthful energy and modern sophistication.

For 2020, the Toyota Corolla sedan and hatchback will be offered with a new Nightshade package, giving buyers access to an edgier, blacked-out aesthetic.

Nightshade models will have gloss-black exterior badges, side mirror caps, window trim, door handles, rocker panels, spoilers, and rear diffuser panels. Both also get a set of 18-inch alloy wheels finished in---you guessed it---black.

The package is exclusively based on the Corolla's mid-level SE trim level. Despite the sporty looks, it can only had with the continuously variable automatic transmission. MSRP for the sedan is $23,745; the hatch will retail for $23,245. Both include a $955 destination charge.

Sedan models come in Super White, Classic Silver Metallic, or Black Sand Pearl. The hatchback can be ordered in Super White, Classic Silver Metallic and Midnight Black Metallic.

There may still be hope for even sportier Corollas. Late last year, rumors surfaced that Gazoo Racing and Toyota Racing Development might lend their talents to producing a hotted-up Corolla variant to compete with the likes of the Volkswagen GTI and Hyundai Veloster Turbo.

At the time, Toyota engineers downplayed the likelihood of seeing any such model in the near term, saying that the company's TRD roadmap was still up in the air, but the existence of the Yaris GRMN overseas hints at Toyota's willingness to dabble in the sport compact segment.