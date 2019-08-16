2020 Ram 1500 Ecodiesel has a price, Bond car sells for more than $6M, electric VW Buggy driven: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickup trucks priced from $38,585

The turbodiesel is a $3,000 upgrade from V-8-powered trucks, $4,995 upcharge from the V-6.

The 2020 Nissan Versa tests the limits of content in a value-driven segment

Nissan's subcompact sedan remains less expensive than many rivals, but is that still enough?

2020 Toyota Corolla Nightshade editions turn to the dark side

A new package adds a sporty gloss-black look, but nothing to perk up performance.

1965 Aston Martin DB5 chassis no. DB5/2008/R, “Thunderball” promo car

From Motor Authority:

1965 Aston Martin DB5 James Bond car sells for over $6M

The winning bid for cinematic history hammered in at $6.35M, a new record for DB5s.

2020 Chevy Corvette Stingray's top speed is 194 mph, but Z51 is slower

Opting for the Z51 package plants the Corvette into the road better, but it can't reach the same top speed.

Decision on Infiniti Q60 Project Black S production due by end of 2019

We're still waiting for Infiniti to give its hardcore coupe the green light for production.

VW ID Buggy Concept first drive

From Green Car Reports:

First drive review: VW ID Buggy heads for the hills with MEB sharable electric car platform

Our first turns behind the wheel of the dedicated EV chassis came in the ID Buggy concept.

Hydrogen fuel-cell e-bike claiming longer range, quick refueling

The bike from a firm in France can reportedly travel 93 miles on a single tank.

Charging stations now outnumber gas stations in Britain

There are 9,300 charging stations versus 8,400 gas stations in Britain.