2020 Corvette costs less than $60K all-in, 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 performance, 2020 E-tron smashed: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Chevrolet Corvette costs $59,995 to start, including fees

Chevy said Thursday that its new mid-engine Corvette would cost less than $60,000—no surprise charges.

Ford backtracks on Fiesta, Focus transmission claims, offers extended warranties

Ford said it would add two years and 40,000 miles to warranties for a clutch in its problematic automatic transmission.

2020 Honda Odyssey review

Honda's venerable family hauler turned 25 this year—old enough for a family of its own.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in Grabber Lime

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 deep dive: How it delivers its supercar performance

Detailed specs reveal that the car will weigh about 4,225 pounds despite the heavy carbon fiber diet.

Dodge design chief says next-generation Challenger, Charger to retain retro designs

The throwback sedan and coupe will keep their heritage cues to older muscle cars in Dodge's history.

Original Bullitt Mustang heading to auction, could command millions

The original star car is one of two Mustangs used for the movie and was used to usher in the newest Bullitt Mustang.

2019 Audi E-tron IIHS crash test

From Green Car Reports:

2019 Audi E-tron is first EV to earn Top Safety Pick+ award

The electric crossover was the first to ace the IIHS' barrage of tests.

States, cities sue EPA over Clean Power Plan rollback

Seven cities and 22 states filed a lawsuit against the EPA's plan to roll back emissions regulations for coal-powered plants.

2020 BMW 330e plug-in hybrid gets more electric range, XtraBoost performance

The plug-in hybrid sedan could travel more than 20 miles on electricity alone.