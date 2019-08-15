2020 Chevrolet Corvette costs $59,995 to start, including fees

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
August 15, 2019

Chevrolet on Thursday confirmed a surprise.

Although the automaker announced last month that the mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette would cost less than $60,000, many expected that price would exclude the mandatory destination charge that would add another $1,000 or so.

Not so. When it goes on sale later this year, the 2020 Chevy Corvette will cost $59,995, including destination.

For that sum, buyers will get a 2020 Corvette LT1 with a 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 490 horsepower mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Inside, it will have leather power-adjustable seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a Bose 10-speed speaker audio system, a removable roof, and a 12-inch digital display.

The 2020 Corvette LT2 costs $67,295—up $7,300—and includes a head-up display, a wireless phone charger, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, on-board data and video recorder, blind-spot monitors, a front-facing camera, and navigation.

The top-of-the-line Corvette LT3 costs $71,945 and adds softer leather, suede accents, leather-wrapped doors, and carbon-fiber trim.

A Z51 performance package adds $5,000 to the price of any trim level and includes a performance exhaust, summer tires, sportier suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, a front splitter, a rear spoiler, larger brakes, and better cooling for the brakes and engine. For less than $65,000, the Corvette LT1 with the Z51 package will sprint to 60 mph in less than three seconds, which means we live in exciting times.

Beyond the Z51, a hydraulic lift for the nose to clear speed bumps or steep driveways will add $1,495 to the bottom line.

The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette will be produced at the automaker's plant in Kentucky later this year, with the first versions arriving toward the end of the year.

