2020 Chevrolet Corvette costs $59,995 to start, including fees

2020 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 15, 2019

Chevrolet on Thursday confirmed a surprise.

Although the automaker announced last month that the mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette would cost less than $60,000, many expected that price would exclude the mandatory destination charge that would add another $1,000 or so.

Not so. When it goes on sale later this year, the 2020 Chevy Corvette will cost $59,995, including destination.

For that sum, buyers will get a 2020 Corvette LT1 with a 6.2-liter V-8 rated at 490 horsepower mated to an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission that drives the rear wheels. Inside, it will have leather power-adjustable seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a Bose 10-speed speaker audio system, a removable roof, and a 12-inch digital display.

The 2020 Corvette LT2 costs $67,295—up $7,300—and includes a head-up display, a wireless phone charger, heated and cooled seats, a heated steering wheel, on-board data and video recorder, blind-spot monitors, a front-facing camera, and navigation.

The top-of-the-line Corvette LT3 costs $71,945 and adds softer leather, suede accents, leather-wrapped doors, and carbon-fiber trim.

A Z51 performance package adds $5,000 to the price of any trim level and includes a performance exhaust, summer tires, sportier suspension, an electronic limited-slip differential, a front splitter, a rear spoiler, larger brakes, and better cooling for the brakes and engine. For less than $65,000, the Corvette LT1 with the Z51 package will sprint to 60 mph in less than three seconds, which means we live in exciting times.

Beyond the Z51, a hydraulic lift for the nose to clear speed bumps or steep driveways will add $1,495 to the bottom line.

The eighth-generation Chevy Corvette will be produced at the automaker's plant in Kentucky later this year, with the first versions arriving toward the end of the year.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Ford Ranger FX2 is the Baja pickup ready for cities 2020 Ford Ranger FX2 is the Baja pickup ready for cities
2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features 2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features
2020 Chevrolet Corvette costs $59,995 to start, including fees 2020 Chevrolet Corvette costs $59,995 to start, including fees
2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100 2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.