2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel pickup trucks priced from $38,585

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Joel Feder Joel Feder Interactive Content Manager
August 15, 2019

When the 2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel goes on sale later this year it'll be the most expensive optional engine available in a light-duty truck.

On Friday, Ram said the 3.0-liter V-6 EcoDiesel engine option in the 2020 Ram 1500 will command a $4,995 premium over the base V-6 mild-hybrid or a $3,000 premium over the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 mild-hybrid.

That's not cheap, and the automaker is still mum on fuel economy ratings. Ram spokesman Dave Elshoff told The Car Connection the third-generation EcoDiesel engine will be more efficient than the outgoing second-gen model it replaces. That previous engine was up to 29 percent more efficient on the highway than the 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 engine.

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

2020 Ram 1500 EcoDiesel

Ram will offer the EcoDiesel engine in all 1500 models from the base Tradesman to a loaded Limited, and everything in between including the off-road-ready Rebel.

The entry point for the EcoDiesel is $38,585, including destination, which will net buyers a 2020 Ram 1500 Tradesman Quad Cab with rear-wheel drive.

While full 2020 Ram 1500 pricing isn't out yet, a loaded Limited model with an EcoDiesel could nearly touch $75,000, based on 2019 model year pricing,

Buyers that opt for the EcoDiesel wont lose much in terms of towing capability, with a 12,560-pound tow rating and 480 pound-feet of torque.

Ram said the third-generation EcoDiesel is quieter, smoother, and more fuel efficient than the outgoing model. We'll be sliding behind the wheel soon and will have our first driving impressions Tuesday, so stay tuned.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100 2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100
2020 Chevrolet Corvette costs $59,995 to start, including fees 2020 Chevrolet Corvette costs $59,995 to start, including fees
2020 Ford Ranger FX2 is the Baja pickup ready for cities 2020 Ford Ranger FX2 is the Baja pickup ready for cities
2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features 2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.