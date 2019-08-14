2020 Ford Ranger FX2 arrives, Acura Type S Concept is coming, Porsche Cayenne with a plug: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Ford Ranger FX2

2020 Ford Ranger FX2

August 14, 2019

2020 Ford Ranger FX2 is the baja pickup ready for cities

The off-road package for rear-drive pickups adds chunky tires, a rear locking differential, and an off-road suspension.

Congress plans to try again on self-driving car legislation

Congressional committees plan to take up legislation again that would even the playing field for self-driving cars in the U.S.

New Terrain to climb? Small GMC crossover's price goes up for 2020 in most trims

Most versions of the 2020 GMC Terrain will get a small price increase over last year but add active safety features as standard equipment.

Acura Type S Concept

Acura Type S Concept

From Motor Authority:

Acura Type S concept previews a sporty next-generation TLX

The concept car, which will be unveiled publicly at Monterey Car Week, previews the rebirth of the Type S brand as well as the next-generation TLX.

The 2020 Lincoln Aviator hybrid has more power than promised

What has nearly as much horsepower as a mid-engine Corvette, four doors, and a plug?

2020 Toyota Avalon TRD priced from $43,255

The Toyota Avalon TRD adds a few performance upgrades such as lowering springs and an improved exhaust system.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid

From Green Car Reports:

The fastest Porsche SUV ever is a plug-in hybrid

The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid has 670 horsepower and sprints to 60 mph in 3.6 seconds.

Some 2019-2020 Toyota and Lexus hybrids recalled for brake booster issue

Toyota will recall some hybrid cars with a brake booster that could malfunction and fail.

Quiet launch: Daimler builds first electric heavy-duty semis for fleet test

Daimler's first electric semis were unveiled this week, and they will go into service in Southern California.

