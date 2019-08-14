2020 Ford Ranger FX2 is the baja pickup ready for cities

Tradition won't skip Ford's newest pickup truck.

On Wednesday, Ford announced that the 2020 Ford Ranger FX2 will be available for order as a $595 upgrade on the mid-size pickup. The package adds off-road tires, front skid plates, an electronically locking rear differential, and chunkier styling. Ford said the FX2 package is available for ordering now and will be delivered later this year. The package is available on all trim levels, although Ford didn't specify how much the 2020 Ranger would cost when it goes on sale.

The FX2 package will ride on standard 17-inch tires, or optional 18-inch tires, that are off-road-ready. The added underbody protection will improve approach angles in the pickup too, although they're not the same frame-mounted steel "bash plates" found on the FX4 version. The Ranger FX2 borrows the off-road cluster from the FX4 off-roading pickups and will display pitch, yaw, and roll rates in the FX2. Ford says the Ranger FX2 will add an off-road-tuned suspension for better performance in baja races—or cities, which is the more likely environment for more of the trucks.

2020 Ford Ranger FX2

The FX2 package has been offered on the full-size F-150 in previous years.

According to Ford, two out of three Rangers are ordered with either the STX, Sport, or Chrome appearance packages. More than half of the Rangers that roll off of dealer lots are equipped to tow.

The Ford Ranger competes among a growing class of mid-size pickups that includes the Toyota Tacoma, Nissan Frontier, and Chevrolet Colorado and GMC Canyon, which are mechanically related.