New Terrain to climb? Small GMC crossover's price goes up for 2020 in most trims

2020 GMC Terrain

2020 GMC Terrain

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 14, 2019

The 2020 GMC Terrain will feature newly standard active safety features when it goes on sale later this year and a new price for most versions.

GMC confirmed to The Car Connection that the 2020 Terrain will cost the same for a base model when it goes on sale later this year. A 2020 GMC Terrain SL will cost $26,195, including destination, for a front-wheel-drive crossover with a 170-horsepower 1.5-liter turbo-4 and 9-speed automatic transmission.

The base SL comes standard with 17-inch wheels, active noise cancellation, cloth seats, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless ignition, two USB charging ports, and a 7.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. GMC added standard active lane control and automatic emergency braking to the entry crossover with no cost increase.

The 2020 Terrain SLE is one step up and will cost $29,595, including destination, for a front-driver, which is $300 more than the 2019 version. Opting for front-wheel drive adds about $1,500 for the base engine, $1,700 for the uprated 2.0-liter turbo-4. The uprated 2.0-liter turbo-4 that makes 252 hp itself is a $1,745 upgrade in the SLE version. The SLE notably upgrades the 7.0-inch touchscreen to an 8.0-inch touchscreen.

Our pick for value in the lineup is the 2020 Terrain SLT that costs $32,395 for a front-driver with the 1.5-liter turbo-4, which is a $300 increase over 2019. It includes leather upholstery, dual-zone climate control, 18-inch wheels, the upgraded touchscreen, and heated front seats for less money than the Denali.

We admit that many buyers will be tempted by that 2020 Terrain Denali, which costs $39,495 to start and is a $500 increase over 2019 versions. It makes standard the 2.0-liter turbo-4, and all-wheel drive is a $1,700 option. The Denali adds chrome and 19-inch wheels, leather upholstery, parking sensors, LED headlights, blind-spot monitors, and a heated steering wheel.

The slow-selling optional diesel engine for the Terrain was shelved for 2020.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Ford Ranger FX2 is the Baja pickup ready for cities 2020 Ford Ranger FX2 is the Baja pickup ready for cities
Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000 Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000
2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features 2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features
2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100 2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.