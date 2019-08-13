2020 Honda Odyssey is here, drive-thrus in Minneapolis are banned, Porsche's carbon credit offsets: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

August 13, 2019

2020 Honda Odyssey gets standard 10-speed automatic, 25th anniversary package

Honda's mega-selling minivan will add an appearance package for its 25th birthday and make standard a 10-speed automatic for all versions.

2019 Lexus NX aces IIHS tests, earns Top Safety Pick+ nod

The small crossover earned top marks for its crashworthiness and crash prevention.

Lawsuit alleges GM sold heavy-duty trucks that couldn't reliably run on US diesel fuel

Some truck owners say thinner diesel fuel sold in the U.S. caused air pockets in the fuel pump that could damage their engines. 

From Motor Authority:

Drive-thrus banned in Minneapolis

The city council passed an ordinance banning new drive-thrus in the city to cut down on idling and improve pedestrian safety.

2020 Porsche Cayenne Turbo S E-Hybrid arrives with 670 horsepower

Porsche's uber-powerful crossover will cost north of $150,000 when it goes on sale next year.

BMW's wireless charging system reaches US

The wireless induction mat will be able to charge the 2019 530e iPerformance plug-in hybrid sedan for a small number of owners in California.

From Green Car Reports:

Could buying Porsche carbon offsets assuage your tailpipe guilt? Take our Twitter poll

We want to hear from Green Car Reports readers: Would you feel better about buying a Porsche if you could offset the carbon emissions?

Could moss-covered, data-connected park benches help clear city air?

A Germany company says that moss installations could help cut down carbon emissions in crowded cities.

Silicon wafer batteries promise lower cost, better stability

The new battery construction reportedly costs half as much as current lithium-ion batteries and can store four times the energy.

