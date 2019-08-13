2020 Honda Odyssey gets standard 10-speed automatic, 25th anniversary package

2020 Honda Odyssey

2020 Honda Odyssey

Byron Hurd Byron Hurd Contributor
August 13, 2019

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of its bestselling minivan, Honda announced Monday that the 2020 Odyssey minivan will be equipped as standard with its 10-speed automatic transmission and offer a commemorative package that bundles some unique visual upgrades to mark the occassion.

Previously only offered on the higher-end Odyssey Touring and Odyssey Elite models, the 10-speed automatic replaces a 9-speed unit that was received coldly by critics due to sluggish—sometimes harsh—gear-changes which hindered both performance and driving comfort. A new idle engine shut-off feature is also standard across all models. 

For those who want to celebrate the Odyssey's 25th anniversary (Eds note: And who wouldn't?), Honda will offer a package exclusively for that purpose. It's strictly appearance-based, comprising "25th Anniversary" badges on the front fenders, tailgate and key fob;  "25th Anniversary" sill plates; unique chrome trim elements; and optional 19-inch wheels exclusive to the package.

The base package can be had for $1,500; those who want the upgraded wheels will have to pony up $2,800. It can be had on any 2020 Honda Odyssey trim. 

As American buyers flock to crossovers and SUVs, the uber-efficient minivan has lost most of its pomp and circumstance. Stalwarts such as the Odyssey, Toyota Sienna and Chrysler Pacifica (née Town and Country) anchor the upper end of the segment, while the Dodge Grand Caravan, soldiering on essentially unchanged since 2008, offers customers a bargain-priced alternative. 

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000 Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000
2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control 2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control
2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features 2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features
2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100 2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.