Lawsuit alleges GM sold heavy-duty trucks that couldn't reliably run on US diesel fuel

Some truck owners say General Motors knowingly used a defective fuel pump in many heavy-duty pickups and vans that could erode and pump metal shavings through engines, according to a lawsuit filed this month.

The lawsuit, which was filed in federal court in Detroit, is the continuation of several lawsuits filed against many truckmakers including Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles that used Bosch-supplied fuel injectors in their trucks. Several similar lawsuits have been thrown out by judges so far. The Detroit News originally reported on the lawsuit last week.

Chevrolet spokesman Michael Ofiara told The Car Connection said the automaker believes the latest lawsuit does not have merit.

At issue are the widely used "CP4" fuel injectors used in GM's heavy-duty trucks equipped with the optional, Duramax 6.6-liter turbodiesel. According to the lawsuit, the engines used Bosch-engineered fuel pumps that were not designed to run on diesel fuel sold in the U.S. That diesel is thicker than European diesel fuel; its use can cause air pockets to form in fuel pumps. Those air pockets can lead to metal components rubbing against each other, which may propel metal shavings into the engine.

Truck owners have known about the issue for several years, and many parts dealers have offered replacement kits for the allegedly faulty fuel pumps for a while. In 2017, DieselTech Magazine outlined the issues with the fuel pump and said newer heavy-duty pickups and vans with the 6.6-liter Duramax skipped lift pumps, which could have reduced wear on the fuel pumps that were starved for lubrication due to U.S. ultra-low diesel fuel viscosity. Aftermarket pumps for the trucks are available, although the publication advised that fuel additives could add needed lubrication as a stopgap fix until those injectors are replaced.

The lawsuit alleges that the faulty fuel pumps were installed on the following GM vehicles:

- 2011-2016 Chevrolet 2500HD equipped with a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8

- 2011-2016 Chevrolet 3500HD equipped with a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8

- 2011-2016 GMC 2500HD equipped with a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8

- 2011-2016 GMC 3500HD equipped with a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8

- 2010-2011 Chevrolet Express vans equipped with a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8

- 2010-2011 GMC Savannah vans equipped with a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V-8

