2020 Nissan Maxima arrives, 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 gets new goodies, IndyCar goes hybrid: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100

The sporty sedan gets standard safety tech across the range and a top-of-the-line SR version with more features—and a bigger price.

No, you're not crazy; Alfa Romeo recalls 22K Stelvio, Giulia models for optimistic gas gauges

Alfa Romeo says sedans and crossovers can display more fuel than what's in the tank in certain circumstances.

2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch is the family SUV that wears boots and Wranglers

The western-themed SUVs are heavy on leather and style for big families.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R

From Motor Authority:

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350R gets Shelby GT500 goodies

The performance Mustang will get upgraded suspension parts and new paint schemes for 2020.

Could Jaguar Land Rover use BMW platform for baby SUVs?

Jaguar and BMW could be getting cozier in their budding relationship, reports indicate.

Porsche Taycan to be revealed Sept. 4, watch livestream here

The first fully electric vehicle from Porsche will be revealed early next month.

Honda-powered IndyCar at Mid-Ohio, July 2019 (Source: IndyCar)

From Green Car Reports:

Hybrid tech could bring more power and safety to IndyCar racing for 2022

The series announced it would electrify its cars in two years, which should be more efficient and safer.

BMW 5-Series plug-in hybrid gets wireless home charging deal

BMW will test a wireless induction charger for version of its plug-in hybrid sedan.

French company makes EV conversions easy for old clunkers

The conversion sells for about $5,500 after applicable tax incentives.

