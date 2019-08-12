2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch is the family SUV that wears boots and Wranglers

The 2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch may be the answer to the question: "What do I drive when I need to take more than five to a roundup?"

CarsDirect on Friday reported that the popular edition of the Expedition will return for 2020 and cost $74,290, including destination charges.

Available in both Expedition and longer Expedition Max sizes, the King Ranch edition largely mimics the Expedition Limited with a few options added. In addition to King Ranch logos on the exterior and interior, the tony edition includes Del Rio leather upholstery on all three seating rows with the King Ranch logo embossed on those seats. Painted gray bumpers, running boards, and 22-inch wheels highlight the exterior changes.

2020 Ford Super Duty F-250 King Ranch

Like the Expedition Limited, the King Ranch edition is powered by a 3.5-liter twin-turbo V-6 mated to a 10-speed automatic. Upgrading to all-wheel drive costs more than $3,000 on the King Ranch, and opting for the longer Expedition Max body style costs more than $2,600.

The King Ranch features standard active safety features such as automatic emergency braking, active lane control, blind-spot monitors, and lane-departure warnings.

In addition to leather upholstery, the King Ranch comes with heated first- and second-row seats, cooled power-adjustable first-row seats, an 8.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, premium audio by B&O, a heated steering wheel, an on-board wi-fi hotspot, power running boards, and a power tailgate. Above the Expedition Limited, the King Ranch adds a panoramic sunroof, automatic parking assistance, and LED headlights.

We expect to know more about the 2020 Ford Expedition King Ranch and other versions of the 2020 Expedition closer to the on-sale date, which should be later this year.