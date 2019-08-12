2020 Nissan Maxima adds active safety tech, starts at $35,100

Nissan's range-topping Maxima sedan is getting a few tech upgrades for the 2020 model year, along with a tiny bump in price.

Starting at $35,100 ($255 more than 2019), including mandatory destination charges, the 2020 Maxima now comes standard with Nissan's active safety suite on all grades. This package comprises six driver assistance systems, including automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitors and lane-departure warning.

This year, Nissan baked the content of the Maxima Platinum into the sporty Maxima SR, which now includes a dual-panel panoramic moonroof and surround-view camera system as a result. This content comes at a price; the 2020 Maxima SR sees a price increase of $1,920.

The Maxima was subject to a more thorough update for the 2019 model year, including some exterior and interior updates. Most notably, it was the first year Nissan offered Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatibility as part of the Maxima's infotainment suite.

Thanks to the ever-growing size of the Nissan Altima (overhauled in 2019), the Maxima is now almost exclusively differentiated from its slightly smaller sibling by feature content and it is now the only sedan in Nissan's lineup to be offered with a V-6.

The 2020 Nissan Maxima is a bit of an oddball. It is essentially a mid-size sedan but it targets a narrower audience. While it once competed with the likes of the Toyota Avalon and Chevrolet Impala in the large-sedan segment, the Maxima now appeals to buyers who choose it for its sporty image.

Much like the Volkswagen Arteon, the Nissan Maxima is geared toward those who will pay a premium for style and exclusivity without dipping into near-luxury money.