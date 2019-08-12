No, you're not crazy; Alfa Romeo recalls 22K Stelvio, Giulia models for optimistic gas gauges

Alfa Romeo announced last month that it would recall nearly 22,000 Stelvio crossovers and Giulia sedans for fuel gauges that showed higher fuel levels than the actual amount.

The recall covers 2018-2019 models and will begin next month. More than 11,000 Giulia sedans are affected and more than 10,000 Stelvio crossovers are affected.

According to documents filed with federal regulators, Alfa Romeo said faulty software in the cars could display fuel levels one to two notches higher than what is in the tank. The automaker said it is unaware of any crashes or injuries related to the defect.

Alfa Romeo said it discovered the defect after engineers in Italy received reports of owners running out of fuel. The issue with the cars is more pronounced if the cars are parked on steep hills, at grades more than 10 percent, with fuel tanks between 50 and 75 percent full, according to Alfa Romeo. After being parked for more than 30 minutes, the car's software incorrectly assumes that the tank has been refilled and it recalibrates the fuel gauge higher than than the actual amount of fuel in the tank.

The automaker said recalled vehicles will receive new software beginning Sept. 13.

Last year, Alfa Romeo recalled turbo-4-equipped Stelvios and Giluias for an unrelated fire risk.