2020 Ford Explorers recalled, BMW 6-Series dead, Nikola wins grant: What's New @ The Car Connection

14K 2020 Ford Explorers, Lincoln Aviators recalled for brake release cover, instrument cluster

Ford is recalling more than 14,000 crossover SUVs built in the last three weeks that may be missing parking brake release covers.

Nissan, EVGo plan 200 new electric car fast-chargers across the US

Nissan and EVGo will partner to build the largest 100-kw public fast-charging network in the U.S., the companies announced this week.

2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features

When the 2020 Buick Encore GX arrives in the U.S. next year, the compact crossover will be offered with a choice of two turbo-3 engines driving the front or all four wheels—a first for any Buick.

From Motor Authority:

The street-legal COPO Chevrolet Camaro that never was: Only two 2017 Track Day Performance Camaros were built

Gaines Stevens walked into Ed Rinke Chevrolet in Centerline, Michigan, in April of 2017 to buy a Chevrolet SS sedan. He drove off in one of two street-legal prototype Camaros built by COPO.

Fisker might build an electric pickup truck to take on Rivian, Tesla

The revived EV brand Fisker hasn't even launched the sedan and SUV it's been teasing for a couple of years, but that hasn't stopped founder and CEO Henrik Fisker from talking about, and teasing, the next two models.

BMW 6-Series bows out after 2019

BMW's 6-Series nameplate will no longer be offered in the United States after 2019, the automaker confirmed as part of its 2020 model-year announcements.

From Green Car Reports:

EU engine-tech project could help gas catch up with gasoline

Some biofuels, like biogas from landfills—or synthetic methane—are attractive for use in vehicles as they have a potentially low energy cost to produce. They also have lower criteria emissions, of the sort that affect human health and cause smog.

Report: Next-generation Minis to go all electric

As the next-generation of Mini models goes on sale, it may all be electric.

Nikola wins DOE fuel-cell development grant

Startup truckmaker Nikola, which plans to build fuel-cell-powered semi trucks in Arizona, won a $1.7 million grant to research improved techniques to assemble fuel-cell membranes.