2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features

When the 2020 Buick Encore GX arrives in the U.S. next year, the compact crossover will be offered with a choice of two turbo-3 engines driving the front or all four wheels—a first for any Buick.

Buick hasn't said yet how much the Encore GX will cost, or exactly when it will arrive. The 2020 Encore GX's configurations and powertrains are detailed in General Motors order guides, as first reported by Autoblog. A spokesman for Buick did not confirm the model's features to The Car Connection.

The two turbo-3 engines are similar to powertrains found in the version that is sold in China. The base engine, which will be standard on front-wheel-drive models, makes 137 horsepower from a 1.2-liter turbo-3. It will be mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission. Standard on all-wheel-drive models and optional on front-wheel-drive versions will be a 1.3-liter turbo-3 that will produce 155 hp, two hp more than the smaller Encore's top-shelf engine. It will be mated to a standard 9-speed automatic transmission. Autoblog reported that GM said the horsepower figures are estimates as this point.

2020 Buick Encore GX

The Encore GX will be offered in Preferred, Select, and Essence trim levels, with increasing creature comforts as buyers move up the ladder. Standard across all models will be automatic emergency braking, active lane control, 18-inch wheels, two USB charge ports, active noise cancellation, and an 8.0-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility with Bluetooth connectivity.

Buick Encore GX Essence versions will add power-adjustable front seats, LED lights, chrome exterior accents, and more available options, including a Sport Touring appearance package.

The Encore GX wedges between the smaller Encore and the larger Envision on Buick lots. Unlike the Envision, Encore GX models bound for the U.S. are likely to come from GM Korea, where U.S.-bound Encores are produced. A new Encore was revealed for buyers in China, but it's unclear if it will make it to the U.S.