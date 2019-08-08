Nothing's free, 2020 NSX is yellow but not mellow, Tesla will charge more: What's New @ The Car Connection

7 ways automakers charge for things now that used to be free

For some automakers, every color is free to new buyers—so long as that color is black or white.

2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control

The small crossover from GMC is adding important standard safety features.

Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000

A rear-drive X5 is coming this year for less than $60,000.

2020 Acura NSX

From Motor Authority:

2020 Acura NSX pays homage to original NSX's Spa Yellow

The new supercar brings back one of its most iconic looks for 2020.

Audi A3 Cabriolet to bow out after 2019

The droptop A3 won't make it to 2020 thanks to buyers' preferences for SUVs and the A5 convertible.

Mini to become EV brand?

BMW execs reportedly scrapped plans to offer gasoline-powered engines in the next generation of Mini cars.

Nissan Leaf charging at EVgo fast charger in Baker, California

From Green Car Reports:

Nissan, EVgo plan more 100-kw fast chargers

The two companies announced they're adding 200 fast-chargers across the U.S.

Toyota to cut emissions from US operations by 40 percent

The automaker is aiming to make its manufacturing operations emissions-free by 2050.

Can heat pumps solve cold-weather range loss for EVs?

Heating electric cars in cold weather can be very inefficient and drain batteries. Heat-pump heaters could change that.