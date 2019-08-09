Nissan, EVGo plan 200 new electric car fast-chargers across the US

Nissan EVGo fast chargers

Nissan EVGo fast chargers

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 9, 2019

Nissan and EVGo will partner to build the largest public network of 100-kw fast chargers in the U.S., the companies announced this week.

The two companies are combining to install more than 200 new chargers nationwide that will charge at 100 kw—enabling a faster rate with some vehicles, such as the Nissan Leaf Plus, versus existing 50-kw units.

The fast-chargers will be equipped with CCS and CHAdeMO connectors that competing electric carmakers use. Tesla uses a proprietary connector for its Supercharging stations, but those owners can buy adapters to accept other types of charges at other stations.

This push is part of an expanded alliance between Nissan and EVGo, ahead of other automakers building out similar infrastructure for their electric cars. Electrify America, which is a Volkswagen subsidiary, operates similar car-charging stations across the country with CCS and CHAdeMO connectors and announced it would roll out 150-kw fast-chargers soon.

Tesla operates the largest network of electric car chargers, which are called Superchargers. Tesla has more than 700 locations in the U.S. and says it will begin rolling out 250-kw chargers to specific locations soon. 

Automakers are quickly scrambling to catch up to, and surpass, competitors in establishing and cornering markets for EV charging. EV ownership is expected to rise within the next five years and place more of an emphasis on public infrastructure for charging.

The Nissan Leaf and Leaf Plus have ranges of 150 and 224 miles, respectively, but only the Leaf Plus can take advantage of the new 100-kw CHAdeMO hardware. EVGo says that more than 100 million American can access a fast-charger within 15 minutes of their location.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Kia Forte compact sedan starts at $18,715, but the GT you want is $23,815 2020 Kia Forte compact sedan starts at $18,715, but the GT you want is $23,815
2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features 2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features
2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control 2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control
Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000 Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.