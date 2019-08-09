14K 2020 Ford Explorers, Lincoln Aviators recalled for brake release cover, instrument cluster

Ford is recalling more than 14,000 crossover SUVs built in the last three weeks that may be missing parking brake release covers.

The recall affects 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator crossovers that were built after July 24. The automaker says without the cover, drivers could inadvertently release the crossovers from Park, which could allow them to roll away. Ford says one Ford Explorer rolled off a delivery truck, but only the SUV was damaged.

Ford also said those vehicles could have faulty instrument clusters that were not set correctly and may not alert drivers to problems with the SUVs, or what gear they may be in. Ford says those vehicles were set to a "factory mode" during assembly, but were not reset to customer settings when they left the factory.

Most of the affected crossovers are sitting on dealer lots, Ford says. The parking release covers will be installed and the instrument clusters reset.

The 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator are new for 2020. They share a new rear- and all-wheel drive platform, though they have different engine options and the Aviator is more luxurious. The Explorer and Aviator compete in the mid-size and luxury mid-size SUV classes. The Explorer goes up against the likes of the Chevy Traverse, Honda Pilot, and Kia Telluride, while the Aviator takes on the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Cadillac XT6, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.