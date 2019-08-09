14K 2020 Ford Explorers, Lincoln Aviators recalled for brake release cover, instrument cluster

2020 Ford Explorer ST - First Drive - Portland OR, June 2019

2020 Ford Explorer ST - First Drive - Portland OR, June 2019

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 9, 2019

Ford is recalling more than 14,000 crossover SUVs built in the last three weeks that may be missing parking brake release covers.

The recall affects 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator crossovers that were built after July 24. The automaker says without the cover, drivers could inadvertently release the crossovers from Park, which could allow them to roll away. Ford says one Ford Explorer rolled off a delivery truck, but only the SUV was damaged.

Ford also said those vehicles could have faulty instrument clusters that were not set correctly and may not alert drivers to problems with the SUVs, or what gear they may be in. Ford says those vehicles were set to a "factory mode" during assembly, but were not reset to customer settings when they left the factory.

Most of the affected crossovers are sitting on dealer lots, Ford says. The parking release covers will be installed and the instrument clusters reset.

The 2020 Ford Explorer and 2020 Lincoln Aviator are new for 2020. They share a new rear- and all-wheel drive platform, though they have different engine options and the Aviator is more luxurious. The Explorer and Aviator compete in the mid-size and luxury mid-size SUV classes. The Explorer goes up against the likes of the Chevy Traverse, Honda Pilot, and Kia Telluride, while the Aviator takes on the Audi Q7, BMW X5, Cadillac XT6, Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000 Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000
2020 Kia Forte compact sedan starts at $18,715, but the GT you want is $23,815 2020 Kia Forte compact sedan starts at $18,715, but the GT you want is $23,815
2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features 2020 Buick Encore GX to get turbo-3 engines, three trims, active safety features
2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control 2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.