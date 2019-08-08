Base 2020 BMW X5 crossover is coming, will cost less than $60,000

It may not be affordable in a universally accepted way, but a sub-$60,000 BMW X5 is on its way.

BMW confirmed that it will offer a 2020 BMW X5 sDrive40i this year that will cost less than $60,000 when it hits dealer lots soon. The base crossover is rear-drive only, while the rest of the lineup is all-wheel drive.

The 2020 X5 sDrive40i will feature a turbo 3.0-liter inline-6 that spins out 340 horsepower shifted through an 8-speed automatic. Synthetic leather upholstery is standard, as are 19-inch wheels. The X5 sDrive40i mimics the X5 xDrive40i in most of its options packages except the rear-drive X5 skips the optional off-road and rear-wheel steering packages.

Like last year, the X5 will be offered in xDrive40i, xDrive50i, and M50i configurations with increasing horsepower and prices. A high-powered X5M is due soon, as is a battery-hybrid X5e, which BMW hasn't yet detailed.

The 2020 X5 will cost $500 more than comparable 2019 versions, but will be identical in standard equipment.

Every X5 gets 19-inch wheels, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, synthetic leather upholstery, keyless ignition, panoramic moonroof, power-adjustable heated front seats, LED lights, a 10.2-inch touchscreen for infotainment, and 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. BMW is alone among automakers for charging subscription fees for Apple CarPlay, which cost $80 per year after the first year.

The X5 includes a suite of active safety and driver-assistance features on every model that include automatic emergency braking, active lane control, adaptive cruise control, and blind-spot monitors. When used together with BMW's driver-assistance features, the X5 can reduce driver fatigue by partially automating some driver tasks. This year, a $1,700 traffic jam assistant option can go further and steer the car at speeds lower than 40 mph in stop-and-go traffic without driver intervention at regular intervals. The system doesn't fully automate the task of driving however, and only works on divided highways.

Also, for 2020, the X5 sDrive40i and X5 xDrive40i can be equipped with a short third row.