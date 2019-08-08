2020 GMC Terrain adds automatic braking, active lane control

2020 GMC Terrain
Aaron Cole
August 8, 2019

The smallest GMC crossover is getting a big safety bump.

When it goes on sale this year, the 2020 Terrain will include on every model a suite of active safety features that includes automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection and active lane control. An optional package available adds adaptive cruise control, blind spot monitors, rear parking sensors, and a rear-seat reminder. Terrain Denali models can add front parking sensors.

The safety hardware is ahead of a formal agreement by automakers to make automatic emergency braking standard on new cars from 2022 forward.

GMC didn't say how much the new Terrain would cost when it goes on sale. 

In addition to the additional safety hardware, the Terrain will be available in a Terrain Elevation Edition, which was called the Terrain Black Edition for 2019.

Terrain Denali versions will get a suspension upgrade by way of upgraded shocks with smoother damping and sound-deadening material to isolate noise from springs. Terrain Denali models also will be available with cooled front seats and heated rear seats.

The 2020 GMC Terrain is mechanically related to the Chevrolet Equinox and competes in a crowded class of compact SUVs that includes the Honda CR-V, Toyota RAV4, Subaru Forester, Ford Escape, and Volkswagen Tiguan.

