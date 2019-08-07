2020 Kia Forte gets a price, Volkswagen Golf R gets axed, Tesla gets another warning from the feds: What's New @ The Car Connection

2020 Kia Forte compact sedan starts at $18,715, but the GT you want is $23,815

The compact sedan has a low price in base versions, but a 201-hp performance version has us drooling.

IIHS study shows knee airbags may not reduce injury in crashes

The agency looked at real-world crash and test data and determined that knee airbags may not reduce injury and, in some cases, increase the risk of injury.

2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year contestants announced, who ya got?

The list includes 22 utility vehicles, 19 cars, and five trucks. Jurors will whittle that down before testing in October and announce winners early next year.

2020 Volkswagen Golf

From Motor Authority:

Golf R dropped from 2020 Volkswagen Golf lineup

The performance hatchback was dropped from the 2020 lineup, but will likely return to the U.S.

How Porsche tracks down counterfeit parts

It's more than cheap keychains, Porsche said it's intercepted counterfeit parts such as brakes and airbags.

Mid-engine 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 almost had a split-window design

Designers wanted a nod to the Corvette's history, but settled on a hint instead.

NHTSA test of 2019 Tesla Model 3 AWD

From Green Car Reports:

NHTSA to Tesla: Stop claiming your cars are the safest

Federal lawyers told the automaker to stop claiming its Model 3 sedan was the safest ever tested, documents show.

Report: EV sales will surpass gas-powered models in 2037

A Bloomberg report suggests that electric cars will overtake gas powered cars in new-car sales, although some countries may lag in replacing older cars.

Honda pulls back Clarity PHEV outside California

Honda will move most of its stock to California, where the cars are more popular.