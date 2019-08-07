2020 Kia Forte compact sedan starts at $18,715, but the GT you want is $23,815

The 2020 Kia Forte compact sedan will be one of the most affordable vehicles on Kia lots when it goes on sale later this year, but it'll have ace up its sleeve.

The 2020 Kia Forte GT, which sports an uprated 201-horsepower turbo-4 under the hood, may be lurking nearby and tempting buyers into entry-level performance. The Forte GT starts at $23,215 and includes a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. For $23,815, shoppers can buy a third pedal and a 6-speed manual to wring the most out of the GT.

Base cars get a 2.0-liter inline-4 that makes 147 hp. In the 2020 Forte FE base model, it's hooked to a 6-speed manual as standard and comes with a modest set of equipment—except one. Cloth seats, 15-inch wheels, power features, and air conditioning are supporting characters to an infotainment system that includes an 8.0-inch touchscreen and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility. The infotainment system is standard on all Forte sedans. The Forte FE costs $18,715 to start, and doesn't offer many options beyond an automatic transmission, which costs $900.

2020 Kia Forte GT

The Forte LXS is the likely first stop for many buyers and it adds upgraded interior materials, painted bumpers, and 16-inch wheels. A continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is the only transmission available for the 2020 Forte LXS, which costs $20,115.

Forte GT-Line and Forte EX split the compact car lineup into sport- and comfort-leaning cars, respectively. The Forte GT-Line costs $21,315 and includes 17-inch wheels, LED taillights, black side mirrors, a decklid spoiler, sport cloth upholstery, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and an uprated stereo. The Forte EX costs $22,915 and drops the sporty appearance add-ons in favor of synthetic leather upholstery, a power-adjustable driver's seat, a split-folding rear seat, and upgraded infotainment software that includes telematics and satellite radio.

The two Forte GT models go further with the bigger engine, 18-inch wheels, LED headlights, cloth seats with synthetic leather accents, and optional extras including Harman Kardon audio, summer tires, and a sunroof.

The 2020 Forte should arrive in dealerships later this year.