2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year contestants announced, who ya got?

The North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards announced Tuesday its list of contestants for the prestigious annual automotive award.

To qualify, the eligible models must be new or significantly updated and go on sale by the end of 2019.

The list of 46 models includes a broad swath of new cars that range from budget-friendly hatchbacks to six-figure sports cars, all-electric utility vehicles to mountain-moving heavy-duty trucks.

This year's list includes 22 utility vehicles, 19 cars, and five trucks. Fifty jurors from various automotive outlets and publications will vote for the winners.

Jurors will whittle the list down to up to 12 vehicles in each category and announce those semifinalists in September. They will then test the vehicles in October and announce finalists in November at the 2019 LA Auto Show. The winners will be announced early next year.

Eligible cars:

BMW 3-Series

BMW 7-Series / Alpina B7

BMW 8-Series

BMW Z4

Cadillac CT5

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

Hyundai Sonata

Kia Soul

Mazda3

Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe

Mercedes-Benz A-Class

Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

Nissan Versa

Polestar 1

Porsche 911

Subaru Legacy

Toyota Supra

Volkswagen Arteon

Eligible utilities:

Audi E-Tron

Audi Q3

BMW X6

BMW X7

Cadillac XT6

Chevrolet Blazer

Ford Explorer

Ford Escape

Honda Passport

Kia Telluride

Hyundai Palisade

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Lexus UX

Lincoln Aviator

Lincoln Corsair

Mercedes-AMG GLC-Class

Mercedes-Benz EQC-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class

Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class

Subaru Outback

Volvo V60 Cross Country

Eligible trucks:

Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty

Ford Ranger

GMC Sierra Heavy Duty

Jeep Gladiator

Ram Heavy Duty

Note to readers: Internet Brands Automotive Senior Editors Kirk Bell and Bengt Halvorson and Editorial Director Marty Padgett are jurors for the North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year awards.