2020 North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year contestants announced, who ya got?

The North American Car, Truck and Utility of the Year awards announced Tuesday its list of contestants for the prestigious annual automotive award.
To qualify, the eligible models must be new or significantly updated and go on sale by the end of 2019.
The list of 46 models includes a broad swath of new cars that range from budget-friendly hatchbacks to six-figure sports cars, all-electric utility vehicles to mountain-moving heavy-duty trucks.
This year's list includes 22 utility vehicles, 19 cars, and five trucks. Fifty jurors from various automotive outlets and publications will vote for the winners.
Jurors will whittle the list down to up to 12 vehicles in each category and announce those semifinalists in September. They will then test the vehicles in October and announce finalists in November at the 2019 LA Auto Show. The winners will be announced early next year.
Eligible cars:
BMW 3-Series
BMW 7-Series / Alpina B7
BMW 8-Series
BMW Z4
Cadillac CT5
Chevrolet Corvette Stingray
Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
Hyundai Sonata
Kia Soul
Mazda3
Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
Nissan Versa
Polestar 1
Porsche 911
Subaru Legacy
Toyota Supra
Volkswagen Arteon
Eligible utilities:
Audi E-Tron
Audi Q3
BMW X6
BMW X7
Cadillac XT6
Chevrolet Blazer
Ford Explorer
Ford Escape
Honda Passport
Kia Telluride
Hyundai Palisade
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
Lexus UX
Lincoln Aviator
Lincoln Corsair
Mercedes-AMG GLC-Class
Mercedes-Benz EQC-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class
Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class
Subaru Outback
Volvo V60 Cross Country
Eligible trucks:
Chevrolet Silverado Heavy Duty
Ford Ranger
GMC Sierra Heavy Duty
Jeep Gladiator
Ram Heavy Duty
Note to readers: Internet Brands Automotive Senior Editors Kirk Bell and Bengt Halvorson and Editorial Director Marty Padgett are jurors for the North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year awards.
