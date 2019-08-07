Nissan Titan XD drops diesel, 2019 Corvettes drops some prices, Tesla adds free Supercharging: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Nissan Titan XD

2019 Nissan Titan XD

August 7, 2019

Nissan Titan XD Cummins diesel dead, Titan refreshed for 2020

Nissan confirmed that the optional 5.0-liter turbodiesel Titan XD won't return for 2020.

How many doors would you like with your 2020 Yaris? Toyota charges same for sedan, hatchback

The price is the same for four doors or five.

Kia recalling 11K 2019 Optima sedans for defective automatic emergency braking

The sedan's software may fail to recognize parked cars.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

2019 Chevrolet Corvette Z06

From Motor Authority:

GM already discounting C7 Corvettes up to $9,404

Some deals are better than others, but the last chance to buy a front-engine Corvette is quickly approaching.

2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition costs $30,825

The special-edition paint fetches a premium price, but what's under the hood stays the same.

How the Jeep Wrangler's first Easter egg was hatched

The man responsible for the first Jeep Easter egg says limited resources and a big imagination led to the first hidden feature.

2019 Tesla Model S

2019 Tesla Model S

From Green Car Reports:

Tesla brings back free Supercharging to juice high-end sales of Model S and Model X

After CEO Elon Musk said giving away electricity wasn't sustainable, Tesla offers free Supercharging on its most expensive vehicles.

VW ID R Nurburgring lap sets efficiency record too

The ID R electric race car managed the equivalent of 17 mpg around Germany's famed circuit.

Battery supply shortages may be linked to rising demand for nickel

The crucial metal is in electric car batteries and rising prices reflect its rising demand.

