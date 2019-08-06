Kia recalling 11K 2019 Optima sedans for defective automatic emergency braking

Kia announced last month it would recall more than 11,000 2019 Optima sedans for automatic emergency braking software that may fail to recognize a stationary car.

The recall covers 2019 Optima sedans equipped with either a 1.6-liter or 2.0-liter turbo-4 engines, which are found in EX and SX models respectively, built between May 21, 2018 and May 29, 2019. Kia said it was unaware of any injuries related to the defect.

Owners of affected vehicles will be asked this month to return their sedans to a dealership for a free software fix.

Kia said in paperwork filed with federal regulators that in May it became aware of the defective software as it developed cars for Korean taxi service. Kia said cars built after May 29, 2019 did not receive the defective software.

Kia said it will begin notifying owners later this month.