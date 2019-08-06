Nissan Titan XD Cummins diesel dead, Titan refreshed for 2020

The 2020 Nissan Titan will look and sound dramatically different than it did for the 2019 model year.

On Tuesday, Nissan spokeswoman Wendy Orthman confirmed to The Car Connection that the Titan pickup truck will receive a refresh for 2020 and the Cummins turbodiesel currently available in the XD will not return.

First reported by The Drive, the turbodiesel's death comes as Nissan attempts to simplify the Titan lineup to "focus on the heart of the truck market," Orthman said.

That focus will translate to the Titan dropping the single cab model, with only crew cab and extended cabs on dealer lots in 2020.

Titan XDs with the Cummins turbodiesel V-8 have 310 horsepower and 555 pound-feet of torque, and are rated to tow up to 12,710 pounds.

Orthman didn't say how many buyers opted for the turbodiesel-powered Titan XD. Last year, Nissan sold 50,000 Titans pickups, far behind rivals from Ford, General Motors, and Ram.

Nissan hasn't yet said what updates the 2020 Titan will receive but spy shots of the 2020 Nissan Titan show it will feature updated front and rear bumpers along with a larger touchscreen infotainment system.

The refreshed 2020 Nissan Titan will be unveiled this fall and will arrive on dealer lots next year.