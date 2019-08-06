How many doors would you like with your 2020 Yaris? Toyota charges same for sedan, hatchback

When the 2020 Yaris goes on sale this year, Toyota will charge the same amount for a five-door Yaris LE hatchback and a Yaris LE sedan, our partners at CarsDirect reported.

The 2020 Toyota Yaris LE sedan or hatchback will cost $18,705, including destination charges, and include a 6-speed automatic transmission, automatic emergency braking, 16-inch wheels, keyless ignition, cloth upholstery, a 7.0-inch touchscreen for infotainment with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, and at least two USB ports. Both the sedan and hatchback are powered by identical 106-horsepower, inline-4 engines driving the front wheels.

The Yaris XLE will cost $19,705, including destination, and add synthetic leather seats, automatic climate control, and upgraded LED headlights.

Both the hatchback and sedan are based on a Mazda-derived platform for 2020. The outgoing Yaris hatchback was built on an aged Toyota platform while the sedan rode on top of a Mazda chassis. This time around, the hatchback will offer slightly more cargo room in the rear compared to the sedan, 15.9 cubic feet versus 13.5 cubes. The hatchback is about 10 inches shorter than the sedan at 161.6 inches, bumper to bumper, but both have about 101 inches between the wheels.

The least expensive Yaris is still the Yaris L sedan, which costs $16,605 with a 6-speed manual transmission. The Yaris hatchback will skip the base trim.

The 2020 Yaris will compete with the Kia Rio, which costs $16,315, and the Hyundai Accent, which costs $15,925, in base configurations.