Outback vs. RAV4, 2020 Ford Mustang GT500 vs. the world, California vs. Trump administration: What's New @ The Car Connection

2019 Toyota RAV4 vs. 2020 Subaru Outback: Compare Crossovers

What happens when two of the best-selling crossovers go toe to toe for adventure-seeking buyers?

Infiniti QX60 earns Top Safety Pick award

The three-row crossover from Infiniti earned the award thanks to good crash-test scores, automatic emergency braking, and headlight performance.

Audi recalling 144K cars for faulty passenger airbag

Software within the car can disable the passenger-side airbag, which could increase the risk of injury in a crash.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in Grabber Lime

From Motor Authority:

How the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 delivers its supercar performance

Ford clued us into the staggering performance from its supercharged 5.2-liter V-8.

Next Audi A4 likely to stick with premium MLB platform

Reports indicate that Audi is not likely to switch from the current platform that underpins the popular sedan.

Quick and efficient: VW ID R used one quarter of the energy of a gas car for Nürburgring lap

The electric race car shows what's possible for energy efficiency in motorsports.

President Donald Trump (Photo courtesy Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons)

From Green Car Reports:

California sues Trump administration again over fuel economy fines

The lawsuit alleges that cutting fines for automakers makes fuel-economy regulations meaningless.

Tax credit credited for boosting Canadian EV sales by 30 percent

Buyers gobbled up more EVs after a nationwide tax credit was instituted earlier this year.

Volvo study shows driver-assistance, self-driving features will make cars more efficient

Adaptive cruise control reduced fuel consumption by 5 to 7 percent, according to a recent study.