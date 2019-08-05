Infiniti QX60 earns Top Safety Pick award

The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick, the insurance industry-funded group said Monday.

The luxury three-row crossover earned the award after it nearly aced the IIHS' barrage of crash tests. The crossover earned top "Good" scores in every crash test except the passenger-side small-overlap test, where it earned an "Acceptable" rating.

The IIHS noted that the QX60's standard automatic emergency braking system avoided forward crashes at 12 and 25 mph, which earned it a "Superior" rating.

For headlight performance, the IIHS rated the QX60's LED headlights on QX60 Pure models as "Marginal," which doesn't qualify for the Top Safety Pick award. Upgraded headlights on QX60 Luxe models rate "Acceptable," which does qualify for the award.

The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is largely identical to the 2019 model, which is still available. The IIHS Top Safety Pick award applies to 2019 versions as well, although only versions built after May 2019. All 2019 QX60s built before September 2018 have headlights rated as "Poor" by the IIHS.

The Infiniti QX60 joins a growing list of other three-row crossovers with admirable safety scorecards. The Mitsubishi Outlander, Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, and Toyota Highlander are all IIHS Top Safety Picks, when certain headlights are selected. The Subaru Ascent, Kia Sorrento, and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class earned Top Safety Pick+ nods from the IIHS, in specific configurations.