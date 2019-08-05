Infiniti QX60 earns Top Safety Pick award

2020 Infiniti QX60

2020 Infiniti QX60

Aaron Cole Aaron Cole Managing Editor
August 5, 2019

The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is an IIHS Top Safety Pick, the insurance industry-funded group said Monday.

The luxury three-row crossover earned the award after it nearly aced the IIHS' barrage of crash tests. The crossover earned top "Good" scores in every crash test except the passenger-side small-overlap test, where it earned an "Acceptable" rating.

The IIHS noted that the QX60's standard automatic emergency braking system avoided forward crashes at 12 and 25 mph, which earned it a "Superior" rating.

For headlight performance, the IIHS rated the QX60's LED headlights on QX60 Pure models as "Marginal," which doesn't qualify for the Top Safety Pick award. Upgraded headlights on QX60 Luxe models rate "Acceptable," which does qualify for the award.

The 2020 Infiniti QX60 is largely identical to the 2019 model, which is still available. The IIHS Top Safety Pick award applies to 2019 versions as well, although only versions built after May 2019. All 2019 QX60s built before September 2018 have headlights rated as "Poor" by the IIHS.

The Infiniti QX60 joins a growing list of other three-row crossovers with admirable safety scorecards. The Mitsubishi Outlander, Honda Pilot, Kia Telluride, Mazda CX-9, Nissan Pathfinder, and Toyota Highlander are all IIHS Top Safety Picks, when certain headlights are selected. The Subaru Ascent, Kia Sorrento, and Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class earned Top Safety Pick+ nods from the IIHS, in specific configurations.

Tags:
2019
The Car Connection
See the winners »
2019
The Car Connection

Recommended Galleries

2020 Jaguar F-Pace speeds into new year with special editions, new price 2020 Jaguar F-Pace speeds into new year with special editions, new price
First drive: 2020 Subaru Outback crosses over into the un-crossover First drive: 2020 Subaru Outback crosses over into the un-crossover
First drive review: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport prototype heats up Volkswagen's chill crossover First drive review: 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport prototype heats up Volkswagen's chill crossover
The 2020 Cadillac XT6 settles for second best The 2020 Cadillac XT6 settles for second best
 
Ratings and Reviews
Rate and review your car for The Car Connection
Review your car
The Car Connection Daily Headlines
I agree to receive emails from the site. I can withdraw my consent at any time by unsubscribing.
Thank you! Please check your email for confirmation.