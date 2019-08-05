Audi recalling 144K cars for faulty passenger airbag

Audi will recall more than 144,000 cars in the U.S. for a faulty passenger-side airbag that could be disabled and not inflate in a crash.

The automaker announced the voluntary recall in July and said affected owners will be notified this month. The recalled vehicles include 2017-2018 versions of the A4 sedan and A5 coupe, including variants such as the A4 Allroad, A5 Cabriolet, S5 Sportback, S5 Cabriolet, S4 sedan, and S5 coupe.

It's unclear from paperwork filed with federal regulators if there have been any injuries related to the defect.

At issue is wiring for the passenger-side airbag that can corrode and cause vehicle software to disable the passenger-side airbag. Owners of affected vehicles should notice an audible warning and error message in the dash that signals a malfunctioning passenger-side airbag. Audi says malfunctioning vehicles should be returned to dealers immediately for a fix.

Audi says it will update the airbag control software for free for affected owners. Audi says the recall repairs will begin Sept. 15.